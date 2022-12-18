England spinners, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed restrict pakistan to 304 on Day one

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 December,2022 08:38 AM IST  |  Karachi
AFP |

Leach grabbed 4-140 and Ahmed finished with 2-89 as Pakistan batters spoiled good starts after Babar Azam won the toss and batted on a turning National Stadium pitch

England's Jack Leach, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Agha Salman during the first day of third test cricket match between England and Pakistan, in Karachi. Pic/AP, PTI


Spinners Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed shared six wickets between them as England dismissed Pakistan for 304 on Saturday on the opening day of the final Test in Karachi. 


Also Read: Mark Wood’s 4-65 helps Eng win series v Pak



Leach grabbed 4-140 and Ahmed finished with 2-89 as Pakistan batters spoiled good starts after Babar Azam won the toss and batted on a turning National Stadium pitch. But England also fell prey to spin, with mystery tweaker Abrar Ahmed trapping Zak Crawley without scoring before the visitors closed the day on 7-1. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope were at the crease with four and three respectively as England trail by 297 runs. 


