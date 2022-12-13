Mark Wood’s 4-65 helps Eng win series v Pak

The fast bowler finished with 4-65 as Pakistan were dismissed for 328 about 50 minutes after lunch on Day Four, having been set a challenging 355-run target.

Mark Wood

Mark Wood (below) grabbed four Pakistan wickets to give England a hard-fought 26-run win Monday in the second Test in Multan and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The fast bowl er finished with 4-65 as Pakistan were dismissed for 328 about 50 minutes after lunch on Day Four, having been set a challenging 355-run target.

Wood, who missed England’s 74-run win in the first Test in Rawalpindi with a hip injury, turned the match in England’s favour with the wickets of Mohammad Nawaz (45) and Saud Shakeel (94) in the space of 12 balls and one run. Pakistan slumped to 291-7 at lunch and after the break Agha Salman (20 not out) and Abrar Ahmed (17) tried to hit out for an unlikely win to keep the series alive.

