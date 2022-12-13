Breaking News
Mumbai: No takers, no stock for Covid-19 vaccines
Cop critical after fire in Kherwadi police station
Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: BMC to set up 10,000 community toilets

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mark Woods 4 65 helps Eng win series v Pak

Mark Wood’s 4-65 helps Eng win series v Pak

Updated on: 13 December,2022 09:24 AM IST  |  Multan
AFP |

Top

The fast bowler finished with 4-65 as Pakistan were dismissed for 328 about 50 minutes after lunch on Day Four, having been set a challenging 355-run target.

Mark Wood’s 4-65 helps Eng win series v Pak

Mark Wood


Mark Wood (below) grabbed four Pakistan wickets to give England a hard-fought 26-run win Monday in the second Test in Multan and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The fast bowl er finished with 4-65 as Pakistan were dismissed for 328 about 50 minutes after lunch on Day Four, having been set a challenging 355-run target. 


Also Read: Pakistan fight back after England set stiff target



Wood, who missed England’s 74-run win in the first Test in Rawalpindi with a hip injury, turned the match in England’s favour with the wickets of Mohammad Nawaz (45) and Saud Shakeel (94) in the space of 12 balls and one run. Pakistan slumped to 291-7 at lunch and after the break Agha Salman (20 not out) and Abrar Ahmed (17) tried to hit out for an unlikely win to keep the series alive.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
pakistan england test cricket sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK