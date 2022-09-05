Breaking News
Pakistan star Nawaz reveals the team's strategy that changed the fortunes of the game vs India

Updated on: 05 September,2022 02:44 PM IST  |  Dubai
All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was surprisingly sent up the order to combat India's dual spin threat. His whirlwind knock of 42 turned the game in Pakistan's favour

Mohammad Nawaz plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan . Pic/ AFP


After Pakistan clinched a thrilling match against India in the ongoing Asia Cup, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz hopes that the team will continue to play as they performed in the Super Four stage against their arch-rival. A superb fifty by Mohammed Rizwan and a 42 run cameo by Mohammad Nawaz powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win in a last-ball thriller Super Four clash against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.


It was an exciting day of cricketing action for the fans as they got their money's worth. Rizwan's brilliant 71 off 51 balls proved to be the difference between both sides. Speaking about the boost of confidence the Pakistan team received after they clinched a thrilling win over India, Nawaz said in a post-match press conference, "As a player, it is good for us. The first match we played both were close and neck to neck. I hope we all play like this only."



"Babar Azam no doubt is the backbone of our team. I think whenever the opportunity comes to perform well the players should grab it. The skipper and the team management must have taken the decision to send me to bat at No.4. All I was told was that if the left-handed batter got out, then you have to go out for batting. My strategy was to execute my plan while playing basic," said the batter.

