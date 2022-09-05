Virat Kohli gets it right at Asia Cup 2022

Virat strikes serious form against arch-rivals Pakistan as India blaze away to score 181 for seven in 20 overs

India’s Virat Kohli en route his 60 against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium yesterday. Pics/AFP

Ahead of Sunday night’s Super 4 game against Pakistan, plenty of interest had revolved around how India’s top three, playing together in T20Is for the first time this year at the ongoing Asia Cup, would adjust to the new normal.

Experienced trio rock

This new normal entails batting with intent and initiative, blending fearlessness with smartness. Rohit Sharma, his deputy KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are vastly experienced, but the last two hadn’t really been an integral part of the revolution sparked by Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid, so it was inevitable that there would be some scepticism until they actually came to the party.\

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan celebrates after dismissing India’s KL Rahul yesterday

At a packed Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Rohit and Rahul put on a show against Pakistan’s vaunted quicks, while Kohli showcased the virtue of spending time in the middle with another excellent compilation once India had been stuck in by Babar Azam, the trio hauling the seven-time titlists to 181 for seven from their 20 overs.

Rohit sets the tone

Rohit set the tone in the first over from Naseem Shah, with a slice-drive that sped over point to the fence, followed by a disdainful pull off the front foot in the same over that mocked the length of the mid-wicket boundary. In some ways, it was no surprise that Rohit adopted the role of the enforcer. He has been doing it for a while now, if not necessarily for long enough. Rahul was the one under the microscope after his inexplicably restrained 36 off 39 deliveries against Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The openers put on 54 in just 31 deliveries when Rohit was dismissed for a 16-ball 28, and Rahul followed suit six deliveries later also for 28, off 20 deliveries, as he holed out to long-on.

Kohli, back to his bustling, industrious, intense best, built on this platform handsomely, a blast th rough covers on the up off Naseem the standout stroke during his second successive half-century which he brought up with a gargantuan six off Mohammad Hasnain.

