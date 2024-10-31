Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jansen Coetzee back for T20Is against India

Jansen, Coetzee back for T20Is against India

Updated on: 01 November,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Johannesburg
PTI |

Top

All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana got his maiden call-up, while another uncapped multi-skilled cricketer Andile Simelane is also a part of the squad

Jansen, Coetzee back for T20Is against India

Marco Jansen. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Jansen, Coetzee back for T20Is against India
x
00:00

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee on Thursday returned to the South Africa squad for the four-match T20I series against India, starting November 8.


All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana got his maiden call-up, while another uncapped multi-skilled cricketer Andile Simelane is also a part of the squad. 


The series-opener is scheduled for Durban while the other three T20Is will be played at Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Centurion and Johannesburg on Novemer 10, 12 and 15 respectively.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

t20 India vs Sri Lanka cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK