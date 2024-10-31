Jansen, Coetzee back for T20Is against India

All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana got his maiden call-up, while another uncapped multi-skilled cricketer Andile Simelane is also a part of the squad

Marco Jansen. Pic/AFP

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee on Thursday returned to the South Africa squad for the four-match T20I series against India, starting November 8.

All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana got his maiden call-up, while another uncapped multi-skilled cricketer Andile Simelane is also a part of the squad.

The series-opener is scheduled for Durban while the other three T20Is will be played at Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Centurion and Johannesburg on Novemer 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

