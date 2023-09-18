Jansen destroys Oz top order to win series for South Africa

South Africa won each of the last three matches by more than 100 runs after they were sent in to bat

South Africa’s Marco Jansen celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Mitchell Marsh yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen dismissed the first five Australian batsmen to clinch a come-from-behind series win for South Africa in the fifth one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Jansen took five for 39 as Australia were bowled out for 193 in reply to South Africa’s 315 for nine. South African captain Temba Bavuma said the character of the team had shone through after they lost the first two matches of the series, which boded well for the World Cup in India next month. South Africa won each of the last three matches by more than 100 runs after they were sent in to bat.

