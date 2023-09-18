Breaking News
Mumbai: FIR against retired cop’s son for impersonating Virat Kohli
Mumbai: Seven years on the run, duo wanted in interstate heist nabbed
Mumbai cops foil bid to sell lion claws, tiger skin
Mumbai: Mystery surrounds missing city shippie
Why drugs keep flowing free on Mumbai streets
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jansen destroys Oz top order to win series for South Africa

Jansen destroys Oz top order to win series for South Africa

Updated on: 18 September,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  Johannesburg
AFP |

Top

South Africa won each of the last three matches by more than 100 runs after they were sent in to bat

Jansen destroys Oz top order to win series for South Africa

South Africa’s Marco Jansen celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Mitchell Marsh yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Jansen destroys Oz top order to win series for South Africa
x
00:00

Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen dismissed the first five Australian batsmen to clinch a come-from-behind series win for South Africa in the fifth one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday. 


Also Read: ODI World Cup: South Africa announce 15-man squad with eight debutants, Temba to lead


Jansen took five for 39 as Australia were bowled out for 193 in reply to South Africa’s 315 for nine. South African captain Temba Bavuma said the character of the team had shone through after they lost the first two matches of the series, which boded well for the World Cup in India next month. South Africa won each of the last three matches by more than 100 runs after they were sent in to bat.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

south africa australia cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK