Jason Holder frustrates South Africa with an unbeaten 81 on Day 2

Thanks largely to Holder, the West Indies scored 251 in their first innings

WI’s Jason Holder celebrates after scoring 50. Pic/AFP

Former captain Jason Holder lifted a struggling West Indies and frustrated South Africa with an innings of 81 not out on the second day of the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Thanks largely to Holder, the West Indies scored 251 in their first innings. They trailed by 69 runs but it looked likely to be much worse before Holder played a sparkling innings.

