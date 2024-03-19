McGrath said owing to his action and workload, Bumrah needs time off from the game given the amount of effort that goes into his bowling.

Glenn McGrath. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Jasprit Bumrah is bound to get injured considering his action, says McGrath x 00:00

Jasprit Bumrah needs an ‘off-season’ since his bowling action with an ‘extensive effort’ could result in ace India pacer suffering further injuries, warned Australian pace great Glenn McGrath on Tuesday.

Also Read: Vinesh, Sakshi urge PM Modi to oust people like Brij Bhushan

ADVERTISEMENT

McGrath said owing to his action and workload, Bumrah needs time off from the game given the amount of effort that goes into his bowling. “The last two strides that he takes, he just powers into the crease. Thus, his momentum increases, and that’s where he gets the pace.

“Bumrah needs an off-season because he puts so much into every ball. He needs a break. If he keeps playing, the amount of pressure created given the bowling action, he is bound to get injured,” McGrath said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever