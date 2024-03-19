Vinesh, Sakshi urge PM Modi to oust people like Brij Bhushan

Brij Bhushan, who exploited women wrestlers, has again taken over wrestling

Vinesh Phogat

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “do something” to oust “oppressors” like Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Indian sports, the protesting duo of Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Tuesday denounced the IOA’s decision to hand back wrestling’s administrative control to the national federation.

“Brij Bhushan, who exploited women wrestlers, has again taken over wrestling. It is hoped that you [PM] will not just use women as shields, but will also do something to oust such oppressors from the sports institutions of the country,” Vinesh wrote on X.

“After the government suspended the wrestling association, Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh kept giving statements that this suspension is just a show, we will be reinstated after a few days and we will have control over the wrestling association forever,” Sakshi said.

