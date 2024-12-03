'Jasprit’s one of the greatest pacers, will tell my grandkids I faced him': Head

Bumrah reinforced his status as the best bowler in the world with a stunning performance in the opening Test in Perth which India won by 295 runs

Jasprit Bumrah; (right) Travis Head in Adelaide yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Australia batter Travis Head feels Jasprit Bumrah will go down as “one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game” and said he’ll proudly tell his grandchildren about the formidable challenge of facing the Indian pace maestro.

Bumrah reinforced his status as the best bowler in the world with a stunning performance in the opening Test in Perth which India won by 295 runs.

“Jasprit will go down as probably one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game. I think we’re finding that at the moment — how challenging he can be, and it’s nice to play against that,” Head told reporters on Monday.

“It’s gonna be nice to go back and look at your career and go tell the grandkids that you faced him. So not a bad series of playing with him. Hopefully, I’ll face a few more times, but he has been challenging,” he added.

Bumrah, who was captaining the visiting side, led from the front with a match-haul of 8-72, including several pivotal wickets, showcasing his exceptional form. His stellar performance was a testament to his remarkable consistency this year.

Earlier this year, he was named Player-of-the-Series in the T20 World Cup, where he played a key role in India’s title-winning campaign.

