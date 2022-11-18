×
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jatin smashes 185 in St Xaviers win

Jatin smashes 185 in St Xavier’s win

Updated on: 18 November,2022 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Devansh Trivedi (112*) and Rushi Parkar (159) starred for Swami Vivekanand International, Gorai as they piled up 411-3 in 43 overs against RN Podar, who were dismissed for 81 in 18.2 overs. Om Shah (5-22) and Aarav Malhotra (3-11) starred with the ball to give the Gorai outfit a 330-run win

Jatin Jetwa


Jatin Jetwa of St Xavier’s scored 185 to be the pick of the batsmen in the MSSA Harris Shield U-16 inter-school cricket tournament on Thursday.


Jatin’s side totalled 303 in 45 overs to beat St Stanislaus High School, who were bowled out for 187. 



Aryan Sethi scored 94 for Stanislaus, who lost by 116 runs.


Devansh Trivedi (112*) and Rushi Parkar (159) starred for Swami Vivekanand International, Gorai as they piled up 411-3 in 43 overs against RN Podar, who were dismissed for 81 in 18.2 overs. Om Shah (5-22) and Aarav Malhotra (3-11) starred with the ball to give the Gorai outfit a 330-run win.

