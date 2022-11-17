×
Breaking News
Mumbai: This pub in Charkop is operating illegally, reveals BMC investigation
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Portrait of a psychopath
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to 32 women SSC officers of IAF
Mehrauli murder case: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it, says Shraddha's friend
Maharashtra government approves 6 per cent hike in DA for MSRTC employees
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Splendid win for SVIS Kandivli

Splendid win for SVIS, Kandivli

Updated on: 17 November,2022 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Soham Sonavane’s fifer  helped Modern HS beat Nandadeep Vidyalaya by nine wickets while Daivik Save’s 5-16 for Swami Vivekanand International School helped beat Jamnabai Narsee, Vile Parle

Splendid win for SVIS, Kandivli

Daivik Save


Kshitj Pal scored 99 not out while Sanchit Kadam and Adi Thorat claimed 3-16 and 3-22 respectively to power Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS), Kandivili  to a 131-run win over Rizvi Springfield, Bandra in the second round of U-16 Harris Shield at Young Zorastrians CC, Azad Maidan on Wednesday.


Also read: Abhigyan Kundu, Ayush Wadekar shine in Anjuman’s big victory



Soham Sonavane’s fifer  helped Modern HS beat Nandadeep Vidyalaya by nine wickets while Daivik Save’s 5-16 for Swami Vivekanand International School helped beat Jamnabai Narsee, Vile Parle.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
azad maidan sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK