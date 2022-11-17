Splendid win for SVIS, Kandivli

Soham Sonavane’s fifer helped Modern HS beat Nandadeep Vidyalaya by nine wickets while Daivik Save’s 5-16 for Swami Vivekanand International School helped beat Jamnabai Narsee, Vile Parle

Daivik Save

Kshitj Pal scored 99 not out while Sanchit Kadam and Adi Thorat claimed 3-16 and 3-22 respectively to power Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS), Kandivili to a 131-run win over Rizvi Springfield, Bandra in the second round of U-16 Harris Shield at Young Zorastrians CC, Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

