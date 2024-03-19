Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector
Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi
Mumbai: Four contract killers arrested from Gorai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jaydev Unadkat set to return to county cricket
<< Back to Elections 2024

Jaydev Unadkat set to return to county cricket

Updated on: 19 March,2024 12:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jaydev Unadkat, who captained Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy title in the 2019-20 season, said he cannot wait to get back to Hove. "It was at Hove last season when we won a last-day thriller against Leicestershire, that gave me a sense of belongingness to county cricket, and to Sussex as my home," said Unadkat in a statement

Jaydev Unadkat set to return to county cricket

Jaydev Unadkat (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Jaydev Unadkat set to return to county cricket
x
00:00

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will return to Sussex club for the five games of the County Championship campaign.


Unadkat who represented India in four tests has played three of the four County matches for Sussex. In those matches, he bagged 11 wickets at 24.18 helping the side finish in third place in Division 2.


Unadkat, who last represented India in the two-Test away series against the West Indies in 2023, came up with his best performance against Leicestershire on Sussex's home ground, taking six second-inning wickets to guide the countryside to a 15-run win.


Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar meets young athletes from the Mann Deshi Champions programme

Jaydev Unadkat, who captained Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy title in the 2019-20 season, said he cannot wait to get back to Hove. "It was at Hove last season when we won a last-day thriller against Leicestershire, that gave me a sense of belongingness to county cricket, and to Sussex as my home," said Unadkat in a statement.

"When (head coach) Farby (Paul Farbrace) offered me a contract this season for the last leg of the championship, I was sure I wanted to come back and hopefully win games with the guys.

"While my first county season was good, I can't wait to be back and push for that promotion this summer which everyone at Hove is rooting for!" he added.

Sussex head coach Farbrace said Unadkat had shown his class during the last season and hoped the Indian would continue in the same vein this season.

"We are all delighted that Jaydev is returning to The 1st Central County Ground for the final five championship matches of the coming season.

"Jaydev lived up to the expectation that not only would he show his class on the field, but he would also be a fantastic person and be part of what we are all trying to achieve. Jaydev is a lovely guy who did everything he could to help our players and share his fantastic knowledge," said Farbrace.

Ahead of the IPL 2024, the Indian pacer will represent Sunrisers Hyderabad following which he will be available for county stint.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jaydev unadkat sports news cricket news IPL 2024 india
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK