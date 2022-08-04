Breaking News
Jemimah Rodrigues' brother part of Shamshera music score

Updated on: 04 August,2022 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

My brother @eli.rodstick has worked on the songs and background score of this film

Jemimah Rodrigues


India women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues recently revealed that her brother, Eli, has worked on the songs of the newly-released Bollywood flick, Shamshera. 

Jemimah, who is currently participating in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Instagrammed this picture alongside her brother and wrote: “4 years of hardwork has gone into making this film #Shamshera. My brother @eli.rodstick has worked on the songs and background score of this film. 

“I’m so proud of you Elo, not because you worked on this film but because you didn’t stop, even when it was tough and you felt like giving up. No one knows what you went through but just to see your work on the big screen made me emotional.”


