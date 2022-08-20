Jhulan Goswami back in ODI squad for England tour

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 August,2022 07:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
India will be in England on a two-week white-ball tour that comprises six white-ball games—three WT20Is and three WODIs. The T20Is will be held in Hove (September 10), Derby (13) and Bristol (15) while the ODIs are scheduled from September 18

Jhulan Goswami. Pic/AFP


Veteran pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami made a comeback in the Indian women’s ODI squad for the tour of England which also saw hard-hitting Women’s T20 Challenge sensation Kiran Navgire receiving a maiden call-up in the shortest format.

India will be in England on a two-week white-ball tour that comprises six white-ball games—three WT20Is and three WODIs. The T20Is will be held in Hove (September 10), Derby (13) and Bristol (15) while the ODIs are scheduled from September 18. 

The T20I squad saw the return of Richa Ghosh after being questionably left out of the CWG team.


