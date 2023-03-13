'Job chor du?: Cheteshwar Pujara bowls tidy over, Ravichandran Ashwin aims hilarious dig at opener

Cheteshwar Pujara bowled a clean over, having conceded not more than one run

India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) shakes hands with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara at the end of the fourth and final Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 13, 2023. (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

Fans witnessed a rare sight as India's batting maestro Cheteshwar Pujara was seen rolling over his arms in the final overs on Day 5 of the fourth Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. The 35-year-old bowled a clean over, having conceded not more than one run. This propelled former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar to liken his bowling style with the Australian spin wizard Shane Warne. Pujara's bowling spell also garnered the interest of Indian spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Main kya karu? Job chod du?"(What should I do? Leave my job?)”, tweeted Ashwin, leaving his fans in splits. It is a reference to a meme originated from a quote uttered by popular Indian comedian Abhishek Upmanyu in a Youtube video posted by him titled 'Friends, Crime, & The Cosmos' in 2019.

Main kya karu? Job chod du? 😂 pic.twitter.com/R0mJqnALJ6 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 13, 2023

Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur ð https://t.co/VbE92u6SXz — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Ashwin and teammate Ravindra Jadeja were jointly named the Player of the Series. "It's been a great journey together. We wouldn't be the same without each other. He gives me a lot of freedom to be creative on the field with the ball. Credit to him. I thought he bowled beautifully in the Delhi Test. That's why we're here," Ashwin was quoted as saying during the post-match presentation ceremony.

It was a double delight for Team India as the Men in Blue clinched the four-Test series against Australia 2-1 after the fourth and final Test ended in a draw and also qualified for the WTC final after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in a dramatic thriller. India will, therefore, take on familiar foes Australia in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7. Interestingly, this is the second time India gained an entry into the WTC final, with the previous one coming in the inaugural cycle in 2021, which they ultimately lost to the Kiwis.

