“Jofra Archer will return to red-ball cricket with Sussex — despite not being named in squad for County Championship match at Durham

Jofra Archer. Pic/AFP

Injury-prone pacer Jofra Archer could be in the England mix for the second Test against India beginning July 2 as he is set for a red-ball comeback with Sussex at Durham in the County Championship, according to a report.

“Jofra Archer will return to red-ball cricket with Sussex — despite not being named in squad for County Championship match at Durham. If he comes through the match unscathed, he could be in the mix to play in the second Test against India at Edgbaston,” said a report in Sky Sports.

