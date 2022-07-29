Breaking News
Jonny Bairstow guides England to win vs SA in 1st T20I

Updated on: 29 July,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Bristol (England)
Moeen Ali compiled England’s quickest T20 fifty, off just 16 balls, in the hosts’ 234-6—their second highest total at this level behind the 241-3 they posted against New Zealand at Napier in 2019

England's Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between England and South Africa at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, South Wales. Pic/AFP


Jonny Bairstow’s excellent season continued as he made 90 in England’s 41-run win over South Africa in the 1st T20I here on Wednesday.

Moeen Ali compiled England’s quickest T20 fifty, off just 16 balls, in the hosts’ 234-6—their second highest total at this level behind the 241-3 they posted against New Zealand at Napier in 2019.


