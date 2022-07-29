Jonny Bairstow guides England to win vs SA in 1st T20I

Moeen Ali compiled England’s quickest T20 fifty, off just 16 balls, in the hosts’ 234-6—their second highest total at this level behind the 241-3 they posted against New Zealand at Napier in 2019

England's Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between England and South Africa at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, South Wales. Pic/AFP

Jonny Bairstow’s excellent season continued as he made 90 in England’s 41-run win over South Africa in the 1st T20I here on Wednesday.

