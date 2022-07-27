ENG vs SA: David Miller looking forward to the challenge of captaining South Africa

"I have captained a few times in my career so far and what I have learnt is that things do get a little bit crazy and frantic out there. It's just about having your clear plans along with staying as calm as possible"

David Miller. Pic/AFP

Stand-in Proteas T20 International (T20I) captain David Miller is looking forward to the challenge of captaining South Africa in their three-match series against England starting in Bristol on Wednesday.

The tourists face the hosts on successive days, starting with the clash at the Seat Unique Stadium and followed by another in Cardiff on Thursday. The series concludes with a trip to Hampshire on Sunday.

Star batsman Miller is leading the visitors in the absence of injured skipper Temba Bavuma and is hopeful of a good outing against the English.

"I have captained a few times in my career so far and what I have learnt is that things do get a little bit crazy and frantic out there," he said at a pre-series press conference. "It's just about having your clear plans along with staying as calm as possible.

"I've already done a bit of prep and hopefully will be nice and prepared for tomorrow leading into the next couple games."

The two sides concluded their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series on Sunday, a sequence of games that ended 1-1 after the final game was washed due to rain.

Also Read: Watch: MS Dhoni makes hilarious cameo appearance in an Instagram live with Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav

Keshav Maharaj led the team for that series and now Miller has stepped in for this one. The stand-in captain admitted that Bavuma's unavailability was not ideal but felt that it provided an opportunity for others who had performed well domestically to stake a claim in the national set-up.

"It does become quite challenging when there are injuries and stuff," Miller said. "But it's part of the game and for the last year or year-and-a-half we've got together a squad that we're pretty comfortable with at the moment.

"So with Temba not being here, it doesn't really help, but it does allow for us to get a closer look at other players around the country leading into the World Cup."

Some of the relatively new faces in the mix for this series include batsmen Rilee Rossouw and Tristan Stubbs, together with paceman Gerald Coetzee.

Meanwhile, England themselves have been getting use to life under a new captain after Jos Buttler stepped up following the retirement of Eoin Morgan.

Miller conceded that the hosts will present a tough challenge, although he was confident the South Africans will be prepared.

He added, "The England team has come a long way in the last couple of years. They are a formidable team, Jos has played a lot under Eoin Morgan, he's got great experience and has travelled all around the world, he plays IPL and has done extremely well on the international circuits.

"So I do think that they are a serious team. But to counter that, we've got a serious team as well. I think it's going to be a good series."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever