Lance Klusener to coach RPSG owned Durban franchise in South Africa's new T20 competition

Lance Klusener said in a statement, "I am honoured to join the RPSG family. This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I am looking forward to meeting the team"

Representational Image

RPSG Group has roped in Lance Klusener as the Head Coach for its Durban franchise for the first Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League. Lance Klusener is an international cricket coach and former cricketer of South Africa. He was known for his impressive batting and his fast-medium swing bowling.

Klusener is remembered for his contributions in the One Day Internationals. In 171 ODI matches, he has scored 3,576 runs for South Africa at an average of 41.10. Two centuries and 19 half-centuries have come of his bat. He also represented Proteas in 49 tests, scoring 1,906 at an average of around 32 and four centuries and eight fifties.

Lance Klusener said in a statement, "I am honoured to join the RPSG family. This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I am looking forward to meeting the team."

Also Read: Shafali Verma is a once-in-a-generation player: Ex-skipper Mithali Raj

RPSG Group also owns Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) cricket team based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. LSG had an impressive outing in the Indian Premier League 2022, reaching the playoffs. They lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator.

Notably, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on July 19 that former captain Graeme Smith has been appointed as the Commissioner of South Africa's new T20 league. Smith, Cricket's most successful Test captain, will lead the new T20 League overseeing all aspects (both cricketing and non-cricketing) and developing what is anticipated to be a dynamic brand that showcases the strength of South African cricket.

Earlier on April 29, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and SuperSport TV had announced the formation of a t20 competition featuring six private-owned franchises starting from January 2023 onwards.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever