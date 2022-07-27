Watch: MS Dhoni makes hilarious cameo appearance in an Instagram live with Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav

In the viral video, Pant can be heard asking Sakshi to keep Dhoni on the call for a few minutes, but the ex-India wicketkeeper who was all smiles reacted quickly to snatch the phone and disconnect the call

MS Dhoni. Pic/ AFP

Legendary India skipper MS Dhoni is known as captain cool on the field, but it's a whole different kettle of fish when it comes to fronting up for the camera. In an Instagram live session with Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav, Dhoni is seen shying away as his wife Sakshi shows him chilling at home to the Indian trio in Trinidad.

In the viral video, Pant can be heard asking Sakshi to keep Dhoni on the call for a few minutes, but the ex-India wicketkeeper who was all smiles reacted quickly to snatch the phone and disconnect the call. This left the Indian trio in raptures.

While it's all fun and games in the video, Rohit, Pant and Suryakumar will be gearing up to face the West Indian side in the upcoming T20I games. Apart from Suryakumar, the other two were rested from the ODI-leg of the tour which India won 2-0, although there is still a game in hand.

As for Dhoni, he was last seen in action during the IPL, but made an off-field appearance to meet the Indian players after the second T20I against England at Edgbaston.