Joseph’s 5-40 helps Windies seal series against Proteas

WI’s Alzarri Joseph during the third T20I against SA at The Wanderers on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Romario Shepherd’s late batting assault and a five-wicket haul by Alzarri Joseph took the West Indies to a series-clinching seven-run win against South Africa in the third Twenty20 international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Shepherd slammed 44* off 22 balls to lift the West Indies from 161-8 to 220-8, sharing an unbeaten ninth wicket stand of 59 off 26 balls with Joseph, who made 14 not out. Fast bowler Joseph then took 5-40 as SA were restricted to 213-6.

New West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell said the players had responded to his call “to be fearless, to be natural—but you have to be smart too. The guys were excellent in this series.” Joseph, who missed the second match in Centurion when South Africa achieved a world record run chase of 259, struck crucial blows when he took the wickets of T20 stars Quinton de Kock (21) and David Miller (11).

Joseph wrapped up the match in the penultimate over when he dismissed top-scorer Reeza Hendricks for 83 and followed up with the wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and Wayne Parnell. “We made a total and it was up to the bowlers to defend it,” said Joseph, who was named player of the match.

Brief scores

WI 220-8 in 20 overs (R Shepherd 44*, N Pooran 41; A Nortje 2-36) beat SA 213-6 in 20 overs (R Hendricks 83, A Markram 35*; A Joseph 5-40) by seven runs

