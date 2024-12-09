Breaking News
'Just went back to what I know best': Labuschagne on his 64

Updated on: 09 December,2024 06:10 AM IST  |  Adelaide
IANS

Top

But on Day Two’s play, Labuschagne looked more assured and presented his vintage self by hitting a 126-ball 64

Marnus Labuschagne

Before the ongoing day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval, Australia top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne was going through a horrid run of form. The right-handed batter had amassed just 658 runs in his last 13 Tests at an average of 27.41. 


But on Day Two’s play, Labuschagne looked more assured and presented his vintage self by hitting a 126-ball 64. “I reverted back to what I know best is go back, draw on board, look at footage, look at what I need to get done, where are the positions I want to be in, the things that are important to me. I hit every day up to the Test from when we finished. So, just went back to what I know,” he said.


Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 India vs Australia test cricket adelaide oval cricket news sports news Sports Update

