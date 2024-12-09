India suffer 10-wicket hammering as spirited Australia extend pink ball dominance at coveted venue to level five-match series 1-1

Rishabh Pant held the key to how deep India could take the second Test after being way behind the eight-ball at the end of the second day’s play. The ebullient wicketkeeper-batter perished to the sixth delivery of Sunday’s exchanges, edging Mitchell Starc to second slip and practically formalising a first-session finish on the third day at the Adelaide Oval.

Reddy fights back

In further affirmation of his growing stature as a Test batter, Nitish Kumar Reddy (42) ensured that India were spared the ignominy of an innings defeat, but that was as good as it got for the visitors who, trailing by 157 in the first innings, were bowled out for 175 in the second. Needing 19 to square the series, Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja got the job done in only 3.2 overs, Australia surging home by 10 wickets to leave the series fascinatingly poised.

The 98 minutes of play on the third afternoon provided a few clues to what the future might hold. Pat Cummins, Australia’s captain, adopted a round-the-stumps bouncer strategy to India’s tailenders, picking up five wickets in the process and then hinting that his team might employ similar tactics going forward. They might not always work, but that leaves India with something else to think about even as they ponder ways and means to neutralise top-order meltdowns.

Pant survived a review for caught behind in an eventful first over which ended with a tame poke to a Starc delivery that slanted in and straightened to catch the outside edge, after which it was pretty much Nitish all the way. Each time he has batted in this series, the 21-year-old has looked comfortable. He also played his shots with freedom once Ashwin became the first of Cummins’s three victims in the day, gloving a pull at the third time of asking after missing similar attempts off the two preceding deliveries.

Aggressive bowling

As soon as Harshit Rana came to the crease, Cummins changed his line of attack and peppered the India No. 9 with the short-pitched stuff. Clearly, uncomfortable against that angle, Rana popped one up for the gully fielder to do the rest. There was a time when a fast bowlers’ club existed and quicks from either side refrained from bowling bouncers to each other. Clearly, that time is behind us.

Cummins adopted the same strategy against Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, roundly booed by the Adelaide Oval crowd for a second day after his run-in with centurion and Player of the Match Travis Head. Bumrah copped one on the helmet — Australia reviewed, unsuccessfully, for a catch — and watched Nitish play a stunning hook off Cummins for six one ball before being caught at third man on the ramp, giving the Aussie captain his 13th five-wicket haul in Tests before Scott Boland celebrated what is certain to be a brief comeback by having Siraj caught at mid-on.

Bumrah bowled only one over in the nominal Australian chase which ended quickly, to the delight of a big crowd that may not have got its money’s worth, but revelled in a superbly crafted home victory, Australia’s eighth in as many pink-ball Tests at this venue.

Brief scores

India 180 & 175 (N Reddy 42; P Cummins 5-57, S Boland 3-51, M Starc 2-60) lost to Australia 337 & 19-0 (N McSweeney 10*) by 10 wickets

WTC: Oz on top, India slip to third

Following a comprehensive win over India, Australia have moved back to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings. Australia have their points percentage at 60.71 to go past both South Africa and India in the championship table. On the other hand, India have dropped down to third place and see its points percentage fall to 57.29.