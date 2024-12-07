At last month’s player auction, LSG won a record Rs 27 crore bid for Pant, making him the most expensive player in IPL history

Rishabh Pant

Listen to this article Rishabh Pant to be captain of LSG? x 00:00

It is learnt that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to be appointed as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

LSG Team Mentor Zaheer Khan has flown across to Adelaide, Australia, where India are currently playing the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Series, sparking off speculation that he is there to meet Pant and confirm his position as the new captain of the franchise.

Also Read: Bradman’s Bowral to Don’s Adelaide

At last month’s player auction, LSG won a record Rs 27 crore bid for Pant, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. “Rishabh has a mindset to win,” said Sanjeev Goenka in a recent interview. “Zak, JL [head coach Justin Langer], and the captain will decide the way forward. Zak has a thought process and has spoken to the captain a couple of times. They will soon meet and discuss the strategy,” added Goenka.