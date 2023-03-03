Kagiso Rabada bowls SA to win against WI

After bowling out the hosts for 116 in the morning, West Indies needed 247 to win but were dismissed for just 159. The only resistance of note came from Jermaine Blackwood who made a gutsy 79 before being ninth man out

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada picked up six for 50 to bowl South Africa to an 87-run victory over West Indies in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

After bowling out the hosts for 116 in the morning, West Indies needed 247 to win but were dismissed for just 159. The only resistance of note came from Jermaine Blackwood who made a gutsy 79 before being ninth man out.

Also read: SA vs Ind: Game is in balance, feels Kagiso Rabada

The match hurtled to a conclusion with more than two days to spare as the fast bowlers of both teams held sway on a pitch of variable bounce.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever