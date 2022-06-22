Breaking News
Kanga League could have 16 teams in each division

Updated on: 22 June,2022 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

“The Dr HD Kanga Cricket League and Tournament committee in principle has agreed to the proposal. If passed, it will benefit around 280 players,” MCA secretary Sanjay Naik told mid-day

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The Dr HD Kanga Cricket League, Mumbai’s best known tournament, could have 16 teams as against 14 all these years.

The Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Dr HD Kanga Cricket League and Tournament committee headed by Deepak Jadhav, discussed the proposal of allowing two more teams in each division (A to G) in a meeting held on Monday evening. If MCA’s Apex Council gives a green signal to the suggestion, more than 250 players and 14 new teams will get an opportunity to showcase their skills in the tournament’s 2023-24 edition. 




“The Dr HD Kanga Cricket League and Tournament committee in principle has agreed to the proposal. If passed, it will benefit around 280 players,” MCA secretary Sanjay Naik told mid-day on Monday.

With cricket expanding to Palghar-Dahanu, Badlapur and Kharghar, former Mumbai pacer and current Apex Council member, Pradeep Kasliwal had suggested an upgrade to the tournament’s structure through a presentation on Monday.

