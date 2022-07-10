Karunaratne, Kusal put Sri Lanka in command on Day 2 vs Australia

Kusal was still batting on 84 alongside Angelo Mathews, on six, at close of play, with Sri Lanka trailing Australia’s first innings 364 by 180 runs. Debutant Sri Lankan spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya claimed six wickets to bowl out Australia in the first session, with Steve Smith left unbeaten on 145

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis celebrates his half-century v Australia on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis hit gritty half-centuries on Saturday to lead a strong Sri Lankan reply on Day Two of the second Test against Australia.

The hosts reached 184-2 at stumps in Galle, where only a few spectators watched from the stands after a fresh outbreak of political unrest in the country. Karunaratne made 86 in a marathon stand of 152 with Kusal before Mitchell Swepson broke through with the captain’s wicket.

Kusal was still batting on 84 alongside Angelo Mathews, on six, at close of play, with Sri Lanka trailing Australia’s first innings 364 by 180 runs. Debutant Sri Lankan spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya claimed six wickets to bowl out Australia in the first session, with Steve Smith left unbeaten on 145.

