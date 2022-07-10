Breaking News
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hints at further delay of local body polls
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hints at further delay of local body polls
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns, President flees home
BREAKING: PM Ranil Wickremesingh's private residence set on fire, say Police
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Karunaratne Kusal put Sri Lanka in command on Day 2 vs Australia

Karunaratne, Kusal put Sri Lanka in command on Day 2 vs Australia

Updated on: 10 July,2022 07:38 AM IST  |  Galle
AFP |

Top

Kusal was still batting on 84 alongside Angelo Mathews, on six, at close of play, with Sri Lanka trailing Australia’s first innings 364 by 180 runs. Debutant Sri Lankan spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya claimed six wickets to bowl out Australia in the first session, with Steve Smith left unbeaten on 145

Karunaratne, Kusal put Sri Lanka in command on Day 2 vs Australia

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis celebrates his half-century v Australia on Saturday. Pic/AFP


Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis hit gritty half-centuries on Saturday to lead a strong Sri Lankan reply on Day Two of the second Test against Australia. 
The hosts reached 184-2 at stumps in Galle, where only a few spectators watched from the stands after a fresh outbreak of political unrest in the country. Karunaratne made 86 in a marathon stand of 152 with Kusal before Mitchell Swepson broke through with the captain’s wicket.

Kusal was still batting on 84 alongside Angelo Mathews, on six, at close of play, with Sri Lanka trailing Australia’s first innings 364 by 180 runs. Debutant Sri Lankan spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya claimed six wickets to bowl out Australia in the first session, with Steve Smith left unbeaten on 145.




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sri lanka australia test cricket cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK