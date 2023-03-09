Breaking News
Kate, Chaudhari, Patekar crack massive centuries at Women’s Cricket League

Updated on: 09 March,2023 09:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Mandavi Muslims and Prabhu Jolly Young Cricketers respectively were at the receiving end of the brilliant batting by the trio

Representation pic


Fort Youngsters’ opening batswomen Janhvi Kate’s unbeaten 185 (70 balls, 35x4, 4x6), Riya Chaudhari’s 111 not out (53 balls, 18x4) and Rajwadi CC opener Kshama Patekar’s unbeaten 161 (73 balls, 25x4, 4x6) stole the thunder on the opening day of the first Mumbai Cricket Association-organised Women’s Cricket League at Cross Maidan on Wednesday. Mandavi Muslims and Prabhu Jolly Young Cricketers respectively were at the receiving end of the brilliant batting by the trio.


Also Read: WPL 2023: Freedom in Mumbai Indians team has given me plenty of confidence, says Hayley Matthews



