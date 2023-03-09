Kate, Chaudhari, Patekar crack massive centuries at Women’s Cricket League

Mandavi Muslims and Prabhu Jolly Young Cricketers respectively were at the receiving end of the brilliant batting by the trio

Representation pic

Fort Youngsters’ opening batswomen Janhvi Kate’s unbeaten 185 (70 balls, 35x4, 4x6), Riya Chaudhari’s 111 not out (53 balls, 18x4) and Rajwadi CC opener Kshama Patekar’s unbeaten 161 (73 balls, 25x4, 4x6) stole the thunder on the opening day of the first Mumbai Cricket Association-organised Women’s Cricket League at Cross Maidan on Wednesday. Mandavi Muslims and Prabhu Jolly Young Cricketers respectively were at the receiving end of the brilliant batting by the trio.

