Katich unsure if Warner will get full respect from public

Three players—then skipper Steve Smith, his deputy Warner and Cameron Bancroft—were banned following the ‘sandpaper-gate’ scandal that took place during the 2018 Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Warner was also handed a lifetime leadership ban for his involvement

David Warner and Simon Katich

Former Australia cricketer Simon Katich feels David Warner will never get the public’s “full respect” due to his complicity in the 2018 ball-tampering episode, as a lot of people back home couldn’t believe what their team had done.

The 37-year-old’s reputation in public took a massive beating and Katich believes that five years down the line he has not been forgiven completely. “I think it’s hard to say full respect because I think there is always going to be an element of the public that didn’t like what happened, and rightfully so,” Katich told Sen Radio on Wednesday.

