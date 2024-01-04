Breaking News
Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?
Mumbai: These paths are meant for parking?
Mumbai: BMC unveils ambitious plan to transform Octroi Nakas
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion
Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Katich unsure if Warner will get full respect from public

Katich unsure if Warner will get full respect from public

Updated on: 04 January,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

Top

Three players—then skipper Steve Smith, his deputy Warner and Cameron Bancroft—were banned following the ‘sandpaper-gate’ scandal that took place during the 2018 Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Warner was also handed a lifetime leadership ban for his involvement

Katich unsure if Warner will get full respect from public

David Warner and Simon Katich

Listen to this article
Katich unsure if Warner will get full respect from public
x
00:00

Former Australia cricketer Simon Katich feels David Warner will never get the public’s “full respect” due to his complicity in the 2018 ball-tampering episode, as a lot of people back home couldn’t believe what their team had done.


Also Read: Thank you, Warner!


Three players—then skipper Steve Smith, his deputy Warner and Cameron Bancroft—were banned following the ‘sandpaper-gate’ scandal that took place during the 2018 Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Warner was also handed a lifetime leadership ban for his involvement.


 The 37-year-old’s reputation in public took a massive beating and Katich believes that five years down the line he has not been forgiven completely. “I think it’s hard to say full respect because I think there is always going to be an element of the public that didn’t like what happened, and rightfully so,” Katich told Sen Radio on Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

david warner test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK