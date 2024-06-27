Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

Kaur & Co likely to field five debutants in one-off Test vs SA

Updated on: 28 June,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI

The likes of Uma Chetry, Priya Punia, Saika Ishaque, Arundhati Reddy and Shabnam Shakil will be the ones to watch as they prepare for their Test debut

Harmanpreet Kaur in Chennai on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

The focus will be on young talent, especially the debutants, when the Indian women’s cricket team squares off against South Africa in a one-off Test starting here on Friday, a decade after the two teams last clashed in a five-day game.


With Test cricket not being a regular affair for women, as many as five in the Indian squad could get a debut in the longest format, after having established themselves and proved their mettle in the limited-overs circuit. 


Also Read: Women's T20I rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh surge in latest ICC rankings


Also, with India coming off a 3-0 clean sweep in the preceding ODI series against the same side, the momentum is surely with the hosts although this will be a different format altogether.

The likes of Uma Chetry, Priya Punia, Saika Ishaque, Arundhati Reddy and Shabnam Shakil will be the ones to watch as they prepare for their Test debut.

The last time India competed in a red-ball match was December 2023, which was their first Test outing in two years.

