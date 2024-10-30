The show has seen its fair share of bewildering moments, particularly with sports-related queries that leave some contestants scratching their heads in confusion

(L-R) Amitabh Bachchan in KBC, England cricket team (Pic: Screengrab/X/AFP)

In a delightful twist that had cricket fans buzzing, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan recently turned his gaze toward the Gentlemen's Game during a riveting episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Bachchan, known for his unmatched charisma and deep knowledge across myriad topics, posed a particularly tricky question worth INR 6.40 lakh.

He challenged the contestant with a question rooted in the changing landscape of Test cricket, a format traditionally perceived as the bastion of patience and skill. 'Which team became the first to score more than 500 runs on the first day of a Test match back in 2022?'

The options were a veritable who’s who of international cricket: India, Australia, New Zealand, and England.

The answer? England.

On December 1, 2022, under the guidance of the audacious Brendon McCullum, England etched their name into the annals of cricket history by amassing a jaw-dropping 506 runs on the opening day of a Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The contestant, clearly no stranger to the nuances of cricket, confidently provided the correct answer, much to the delight of viewers.

The show has seen its fair share of bewildering moments, particularly with sports-related queries that leave some contestants scratching their heads in confusion.

Take, for example, another cricket-related question that flummoxed a participant recently. When asked a straightforward query, the contestant stumbled over their options like a batsman facing a hostile bowling attack, ultimately failing to identify Nitish Kumar Reddy as the correct answer.

In a game where the stakes are high and the knowledge base can vary dramatically, it’s both amusing and slightly tragic to witness such lapses, particularly in a country where cricket is nearly a religion.