Uncapped Bethell in England side for New Zealand Test tour

Uncapped Bethell in England side for New Zealand Test tour

Updated on: 30 October,2024 06:13 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Bethell is the only change to a Test squad recently beaten 2-1 in a three-match series away to Pakistan

Jacob Bethell

England included uncapped spin bowling all-rounder Jacob Bethell in a 16-man squad announced on Tuesday for their upcoming Test tour of New Zealand, with wicketkeeper-batsman Jamie Smith omitted due to paternity leave. 


Barbados-born Bethell, who made his T20 and ODI debuts against Australia last month, has only featured in 20 first-class matches and has a modest batting average of 25.44, without a century in any form of professional cricket. Bethell is the only change to a Test squad recently beaten 2-1 in a three-match series away to Pakistan.


He is currently with the England white-ball squad in the Caribbean and, along with Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox, will join the Test team following their commitments against the West Indies. Essex wicketkeeper Cox is now in line to make his Test debut in the absence of Smith, who will miss the three-match series which starts in Christchurch on November 28 to attend the birth of his first child.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

