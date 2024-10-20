For Rohit Sharma. the positives to take out from the game were Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant's gritty knocks which guided India to 462 runs to set a target of 107 runs. Rachin Ravindra is a Chennai Super 'King' and no wonder the city gave him ample opportunity to bat on red and black soil tracks

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "We won four against England after losing first Test", Rohit Sharma after loss vs New Zealand x 00:00

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is confident that his side will bounce back after the first match loss against New Zealand, just like how they secured four consecutive wins against England, earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts paid the price of getting bowled out for 46 runs in the first innings, despite stunning efforts from Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) in the second innings.

Rachin Ravindra showcased his skills in both innings as he handled Team India's spinners with ease.

"Games like these happen. We will move forward. We lost a game against England and won four games after that. We know exactly what is needed from each one of us", Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation ceremony here on Sunday.

He had been upfront in admitting that he read the conditions wrong but having said that, he never thought India would be bowled out for 46.

"I said in my press conference that we knew it will be sticky early on but we didn't expect to be out for 46. New Zealand bowled well and we failed to respond to that", Rohit said.

For Rohit Sharma. the positives to take out from the game were Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant's gritty knocks which guided India to 462 runs to set a target of 107 runs.

Also Read: New Zealand clinch historic Test win in India after 36 years

"It was a good effort with the bat in the second innings. We didn't bat well in the first innings. So we knew what was ahead and couple of guys stood out."

"When you are 350 behind you can't think too much about it, just got to see the ball and bat. Couple of partnerships were really exciting to watch. We could have easily been bowled out cheaply but proud of the effort."

He was really happy that the young duo batted only in the manner they know.

"Everyone is on the edge of the seat when those two bat. Rishabh left a few balls and then played shots. Sarfaraz showed great maturity as well."

Rachin Ravindra is a Chennai Super 'King' and no wonder the city gave him ample opportunity to bat on red and black soil tracks in order to prepare for Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rachin's 134-run knock was crucial for New Zealand's lead of 350 runs. In the second essay, he scored unbeaten 39 runs and was also named as the "Player of the Match".

"As long as I am clear and know my plan, it helps. Knowing when to go forward or back helps. Was trying to get a feel of different pitches while preparing in Chennai, red and black soil. Netted everyday, invaluable experience," Ravindra said.

"I try to be in good positions to be able to score, open up areas. Want to rotate strike too, not necessarily attack."

Ravindra's grandparents still live in Bengaluru and it was a special effort in front of his family members with his father in the stands.

"It's a nice city, was a nice wicket to bat on. Having family is emotional, phone starts blowing up, crowd too. Makes it even more special."

New Zealand captain Tom Latham considered that it was a good toss for him to loose.

"I thought we'd bat, good toss to lose in the end. Guys put the ball in the right areas for a long time in the first innings and got rewards," Latham, only the third Black Caps skipper after Graham Dowling (1969) and John Wright (1988) to win a Test in India, said.

"I knew India would come back and they did but our bowlers showed up with the second ball. We know what a quality side India are, we thought the new ball would help them too, built a couple of big partnerships, hundred stand got us forward."

The skipper was all praise for William O'Rourke, who took seven wickets in the match.

"O'Rourke has been fantastic, has hit the international stage like he belongs. Hits the pitch hard and gets it to move in the air and off the pitch. Hard to face him in the nets.

"(Tim) Southee and (Matt) Henry too. Southee's partnership with Rachin was crucial. Rachin - a young guy who's played a few Tests, but he's slotted into a new role nicely over the last year. He settled the nerves with his batting today."

(With PTI Inputs)