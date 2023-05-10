Kids' day out at Wankhede's Sunil Gavaskar Stand

These kids, who have an avid interest in the game and play cricket, witnessed the match from the Sunil Gavaskar Stand at the D Road, Churchgate, ground

The lucky kids at the MI v RCB match at Wankhede yesterday

Children of the World, in partnership with slice, a partner of Mumbai Indians, had 40 children aged 15 to 19 years, watch Tuesday’s action at the Wankhede Stadium, where MI took on RCB.

