Kids' day out at Wankhede's Sunil Gavaskar Stand

Updated on: 10 May,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

These kids, who have an avid interest in the game and play cricket, witnessed the match from the Sunil Gavaskar Stand at the D Road, Churchgate, ground

The lucky kids at the MI v RCB match at Wankhede yesterday

Children of the World, in partnership with slice, a partner of Mumbai Indians, had 40 children aged 15 to 19 years, watch Tuesday’s action at the Wankhede Stadium, where MI took on RCB


Also Read: Suryakumar's carnage help Mumbai maul hapless RCB to stay in Playoffs hunt




These kids, who have an avid interest in the game and play cricket, witnessed the match from the Sunil Gavaskar Stand at the D Road, Churchgate, ground.


