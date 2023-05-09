KKR captain Nitish Rana fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens

Nitish Rana (Pic:AFP)

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's code of conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rana was fined Rs 12 lakh, the league said in a statement.

On Monday night, Rinku Singh added to his reputation of being an expert finisher with a last-ball boundary as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

Skipper Rana's half-century and Andre Russell's exploits were followed by Rinku's 10-ball 21 not out, as KKR managed to complete a chase of 180 at their home ground.

Varun Chakravarthy spearheaded their bowling department to grab 3 for 26 as KKR put up a tidy bowling show to restrict PBKS to a below-par 179 for seven after the visitors opted to bat on a slow wicket.

