Nitish Rana’s wife harassed; two arrested

Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stalking and harassing the wife of IPL team Kolkata Knight Rider’s captain Nitish Rana in west Delhi, police said. A senior police officer said that a case of stalking and harassment was registered at Kirti Nagar police station and two men have been arrested.

On Friday, a complaint was received at Kirti Nagar police station through email, in which the complainant alleged that on Thursday around 8.30 pm, she was going back to her home from Chhatarpur in her car with her driver, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said. While waiting at the red light in Kirti Nagar area, two bike-borne persons crossed her car at a high speed and stopped their motorcycle in front of her car. They started staring at her and banged their hands on her car, the DCP said.

A case was registered on Saturday under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Kirti Nagar police station, Bansal said. A purported video of the incident is surfacing on social media where two persons are seen on a motorcycle following the victim’s car.

