'Nothing to lose now': Skipper Rana after KKR struggle in eighth spot

With the race for the playoffs heating up, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana feels that for his team, now there is nothing to lose, but many things to gain and their approach will be to take up one match at a time to tackle various scenarios.

Kolkata are currently in eighth place in the points table, with six points from nine matches. “Now, I’m looking at the tournament in a way where we have nothing to lose, but many things to gain. If we move ahead game by game, then it is better for us than thinking about what will happen after five games,” said Rana in a video posted by the franchise on their social media handles.

Rana remarked that whole team is focused on thinking about one game at a time rather than their positioning be at the end of the IPL.

