KKR captain Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining slow-over rate

Nitish Rana (Pic: AFP)

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser," read an IPL media advisory.

KKR won the game by six wickets to remain in hunt for a play-off berth. CSK are second in the standings and are expected to finish in the top-four.

