KKR openers took the game away: Faf

Chasing 183, Narine starred with a blazing 47 off 22 balls, while Salt breezed to 30 off 20 balls as KKR amassed 85-0 from their first six overs

Faf Du Plessis

After suffering a seven-wicket defeat to KKR on Friday, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that the game’s fate was decided when Phil Salt and Sunil Narine unleashed a stunning assault in the first six overs.

Chasing 183, Narine starred with a blazing 47 off 22 balls, while Salt breezed to 30 off 20 balls as KKR amassed 85-0 from their first six overs. That set the base for KKR to complete the chase in 16.5 overs. “You can always know after the game, we can say perhaps try one or two things but the way the two of them [Narine and Salt] were striking the ball, some really good batting there, they put pressure on our bowlers,” Du Plessis said.

