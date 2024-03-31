Breaking News
KKR openers took the game away: Faf
KKR openers took the game away: Faf

Updated on: 31 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Bangalore
IANS |

Top

Chasing 183, Narine starred with a blazing 47 off 22 balls, while Salt breezed to 30 off 20 balls as KKR amassed 85-0 from their first six overs

Faf Du Plessis

After suffering a seven-wicket defeat to KKR on Friday, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that the game’s fate was decided when Phil Salt and Sunil Narine unleashed a stunning assault in the first six overs.


Also Read: "Franchise or players have no role in this": Ashwin expresses on Rohit-Hardik's fan war


Chasing 183, Narine starred with a blazing 47 off 22 balls, while Salt breezed to 30 off 20 balls as KKR amassed 85-0 from their first six overs. That set the base for KKR to complete the chase in 16.5 overs. “You can always know after the game, we can say perhaps try one or two things but the way the two of them [Narine and Salt] were striking the ball, some really good batting there, they put pressure on our bowlers,” Du Plessis said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2024 faf du plessis sunil narine royal challengers bangalore kolkata knight riders cricket news sports news Sports Update
