KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty all set to tie the knot

KL Rahul with girlfriend Athiya Shetty

India cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who have been dating for over three years, are all set to tie the knot in the coming three months, according to India Today.

It is learnt that preparations for the wedding are on in full swing and Rahul’s parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s folks. The two families reportedly also checked on the progress of a new house that the couple will be moving into. The wedding, every detail of which is being overseen by the bride, is expected to take place in Mumbai.

Rahul, 30, Team India’s vice-captain and skipper of Indian Premier League outfit Lucknow Super Giants, sustained a groin injury that ruled him out of India’s tour to England. He underwent surgery in Germany recently. It is learnt that Athiya has been by his side throughout the treatment. Rahul will remain in Germany for another month.