KL Rahul coming below Axar Patel raises eyebrows, where does it leave Rishabh Pant?

Towards the end of the second ODI between India and England in Cuttack, the broadcaster's camera briefly panned to Rishabh Pant sitting in the dug-out, wearing the sleeveless green fluorescent bib which is mandatory for the reserves. On the field, it was KL Rahul batting at No.6, an unusually low position for the man who has been preferred over Pant. Ravi Shastri, who was on air, didn't hold back while talking about what he felt about a specialist top-order batter like Rahul coming in at No.6 instead of bowling all-rounder Axar Patel, who was promoted to No.5 during the first two games. Many in Indian cricket shared Shastri's sentiments and are also wondering where does it leave an explosive game-changer like Pant if the management remains firm on the left-right combination formula to promote Axar above Rahul. If ends justify the means, then head coach Gautam Gambhir stood vindicated after Axar scored 52 and 41 not out in the first two games even though he came in at a time when India were well on course for victory.

"India would be thinking about the composition in the next game and Champions Trophy. There is Rishabh Pant sitting on the bench. There are certain questions to answer," Shastri said on air for host broadcasters Star Sports. Pant's 871 runs at an average of just over 33 in 31 ODIs aren't exactly great numbers but cricket metrics over the years have changed. One also has to look at the kind of impact a player can make during certain passages of play. If Rahul is being seen as someone, who will come to bat after 30th or the 35th over in ODIs, there is every chance that Pant might make more impact than him. Rahul has had four knocks at No. 6 in which his tally is 42 runs off 46 balls. His highest score is 31. Pant has tallied 45 runs in two games.

He also faced 46 balls in these two games with 28 being his highest score. Also, one has to wonder whether Rahul's batiing capabilities are being fully utilised at No.6. While Indian bowlers haven't let England off the hook in both ODIs, Rahul the batter, who scored more than 450 runs (452) in the 2023 ODI World Cup at No. 5, is coming at a position which is perhaps not suited to his style of play. "Gautam always looks at team's requirements and he finds KL suitable at No.6 as it helps him keep left-right combination intact. Now Axar has scored runs at No.5 and it does leave Pant in a tricky place.

"It will be tough to slot him in if this is the batting combination they are looking at," a former India player, who has seen Gambhir's tactical moves from close quarters, told PTI on conditions of anonymity. What has baffled many is how can Rahul, who has given his best at No. 5 and the opening slot in ODIs, be batting below a bowling all-rounder. "KL has been outstanding at No.5 for India. He scored nearly 1300 runs (1259)and enjoys a strike-rate of near 100 (95.45) with an average close to 60. These are exceptional numbers and why do you want to reinvent the wheel?" a livid former national selector questioned the experiment.

But then the counter argument could be that Axar's elevation has yielded tje desired results. It's another matter that nobody yet knows whether Axar is a good enough candidate to be sent on days when India could be 20 for 3. So why sent Rahul only in challenging conditions and not allow him to also get some easy runs like Axar? Another former India player, who has worked with Gambhir said that come what may, the former opener will play eight batters irrespective of format. "If you want batting till No. 8, you have got to play multi-skilled players and if Axar is playing then Pant can't play. And Axar will play in these conditions. "Hence not just it is an unfortunate situation for Pant, who is not finding a slot in the side, it is also going to be tough for Rahul as his game isn't suited for four drop," he said.

