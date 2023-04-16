KL Rahul not 'plagued' by captaincy, feels Rhodes after his patient fifty vs PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes is of the opinion that skipper KL Rahul has never been 'plagued' by captaincy after the opener struck his first fifty of the ongoing IPL season

KL Rahul (Pic Courtesy: @ipl/Twitter)

Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes is of the opinion that skipper KL Rahul has never been 'plagued' by captaincy after the opener struck his first fifty of the ongoing IPL season. A prolific run-getter in the IPL, Rahul smashed 74 off 56 balls albeit in a two-wicket loss. He had also captained the Punjab Kings and Rhodes was part of that support staff.

"The captain is someone who likes to lead from the front. He has always been a successful, dominating batter in all the IPLs. Captaincy isn't something that's ever plagued him. Many great batters when given captaincy don't quite handle it. He's led from the front and I think it's great to see that," Rhodes said at the post-match conference," said Rhodes.

The opener, however, struggled to get going this season, managing a high score of 35 before Saturday's knock.

"When the captain is scoring runs, the way that he plays he lays a really good platform for others to play around them. We always knew that he was just one knock away. He's been batting in the nets superbly. He's not the kind of player anybody worries about because we always know it's literally one innings away."

While all other LSG batters failed to make an impact, Rahul batted till the 19th over but Rhodes felt the skipper could have stayed around and provided the final flourish.

"I think he himself will be satisfied with the way the knock turned out today but possibly could've batted deeper," he added.

On a two-paced wicket, Rahul displayed great composure en route his 56-ball 74 as he added 53 and 48 runs with Kyle Mayers (29) and Krunal Pandya (18) for the first and third wickets respectively. His batting heroics went in vain as the side couldn't finish things with a flourish after losing four wickets for 48 runs in the last five overs, with Sam Curran picking up three of those

(With PTI inputs).