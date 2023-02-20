Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Housewife falls for ‘like-and-earn’ scam, duped of Rs 10 lakh
Missing MBBS student case: Police are planting evidence, says accused family
Mumbai: Not paid for 3 months, cop takes troubles to police chat groups
Mumbai: We need civic-run CBSE schools too, say Deonar residents
Mumbai: Our parks are not for parking, say Juhu residents

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > KL Rahul retained for last two Tests Unadkat recalled for ODIs

KL Rahul retained for last two Tests; Unadkat recalled for ODIs

Updated on: 20 February,2023 09:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Besides naming the Test squad, the four selectors, following the unceremonious exit of selection committee chief Chetan Sharma, also picked the team for the three ODIs against Australia beginning March 17

KL Rahul retained for last two Tests; Unadkat recalled for ODIs

KL Rahul


India opener KL Rahul on Sunday kept his place in the Test team for the remaining two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the selectors announced an unchanged squad following the six-wicket win over Australia in Delhi.


Interestingly, he was the designated vice-captain for the first two Tests against Australia but no deputy to Rohit Sharma has been named for the last two games.



Besides naming the Test squad, the four selectors, following the unceremonious exit of selection committee chief Chetan Sharma, also picked the team for the three ODIs against Australia beginning March 17.


Seasoned left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who was part of the squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy before being released to represent Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, is back in the team for the remaining two games.

Also read: K L Rahul takes a stunner to send back Khawaja as India reduce Australia to 199/6

The Saurashtra skipper also finds himself in the ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia. He last played an ODI back in 2013. Star speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action at the international level since September, is not part of either the Test or the ODI team. He is likely to make a comeback in the IPL beginning March 31. The BCCI release also stated that Rohit will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Hardik Pandya will lead the side in his absence.

India’s ODI squad
Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kl rahul jaydev unadkat cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK