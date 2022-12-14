KL Rahul wins toss, opts to bat against Bangladesh in first Test

India need to win both matches of the series to stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final. India have opted to play with three spinners and two pacers

KL Rahul. Pic/PTI

India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against against Bangladesh in the first Test here on Wednesday.

India need to win both matches of the series to stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final. India have opted to play with three spinners and two pacers.

India have never lost a Test match to Bangladesh.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, and Ebadot Hossain.

Also Read: ‘We have to be aggressive’: KL Rahul

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever