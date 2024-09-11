Star Aussie batter Steve Smith lauds India’s Virat for his fierce mindset and competitive spirit ahead of five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under

Virat Kohli. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Steve Smith: ‘Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action’ x 00:00

Veteran batter Steve Smith described Virat Kohli’s approach on the field in a unique way, saying the Indian batting stalwart is Australian in his thoughts and action.

ADVERTISEMENT

India and Australia will renew their intense rivalry at the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will see the two nations set to face off in the all-important five-match series in Perth, Adelaide (pink-ball game), Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.

Steve Smith

India have won the last two editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy held in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21 respectively. “I believe Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action. The way he gets into a battle, the way he gets into the challenge and tries to get on top of the opposition. He’s probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I’d say,” Smith said in a video posted by Star Sports on X.

Also read: ’’Its good for TRP’’, says Gautam Gambhir on relationship with Virat Kohli

Kohli, who has 80 international centuries, including 29 Test tons, has scored 8,846 runs across 113 Tests with a 49.16 average, while Smith has 9,685 runs in 109 Tests at an average of 56.97 with 32 centuries. “There’s no real, you know, I need to beat him or anything like that. It’s just about going out and playing and trying to score as many runs as I can and helping Australia have success and that’s what it’s all about,” he added.

Smith revealed that the two players share messages often and expressed excitement to face Kohli in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 22. “We get on quite well, share messages every now and then and look, he’s a great guy and obviously a wonderful player. It’s going to be nice to come up against him again this summer,” said Smith.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever