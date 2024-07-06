Kohli leaves for London to be with family

The Indian cricket team’s journey back to India was marred by delays, but their arrival in Delhi was met with a grand reception.

Star batter Virat Kohli departed for London in the early hours of Friday from Mumbai to meet his wife and children after an exhausting day of T20 World Cup victory celebrations with a open-top bus victory parade followed by a felicitation at Wankhede Stadium.

The Indian cricket team’s journey back to India was marred by delays, but their arrival in Delhi was met with a grand reception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the champions for a special breakfast. The celebrations didn’t stop there. The team travelled to Mumbai for a spectacular road show, where thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

The crescendo of the festivities was at the Wankhede Stadium, where the BCCI felicitated the team. The stadium echoed with cheers as the players danced and sang the patriotic song, “Vande Mataram” by AR Rahman, uniting the nation in joy.

Following the jubilations, Kohli quietly made his way to London. According to sources, he left India on a chartered flight bound to London at 3:15 am and landed by 12:45 pm (IST). Kohli’s wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, and their two children, Vamika and Akaay, awaited the champion in London.

Anushka had been spotted in New York for the iconic India v Pakistan game, but had stayed away from the rest of the tournament. Kohli’s journey in the tournament had been challenging. However, the final match saw a resurgence of vintage Kohli. With the team in dire straits at 34-3 in 4.3 overs, Kohli delivered a masterclass innings, scoring a match-winning 76.

