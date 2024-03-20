Breaking News
Kohli Pant in spotlight as IPL kicks in and World Cup looms
Kohli, Pant in spotlight as IPL kicks in and World Cup looms

Updated on: 21 March,2024 06:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
AFP |

They take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, in the opening match in Chennai on Friday. 

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will be under scrutiny on their return to action as the Indian Premier League begins on Friday, with the T20 World Cup hot on its heels. 


Master batsman Kohli, who missed India’s 4-1 Test series victory over England because of the birth of his second child, is back with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, previously the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, in the opening match in Chennai on Friday. 


“Kohli is crucial for India in the T20 World Cup,” former chief selector MSK Prasad told the IPL’s official broadcaster. “He has been in form for a long time. He will make runs in this IPL as well.” 


Kohli has still never won the IPL but Bangalore broke their title jinx when the women’s team lifted the WPL under Smriti Mandhana on Sunday. 

Pant is back as captain of the Delhi Capitals, returning to cricket for the first time since being seriously hurt in a car crash in 2022. They face the Punjab Kings on Saturday.

