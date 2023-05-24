IPL 2023: 'Disappointed' Virat Kohli vows RCB will bounce back next season

After disappointing exit from IPL-16, RCB’s premier batter Virat vows his team will bounce back next season

RCB’s Virat Kohli during their game v SRH in Hyderabad last week. Pic/Getty Images

Star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that the side will aim to make a strong comeback in the next season after a disappointing exit from IPL 2023.

Sensational Shubman Gill hit a magnificent 104 not out off 52 balls to power Gujarat Titans to a thrilling win and knock RCB out of the tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday.

The former India skipper, who has seven IPL hundreds to his name, asked RCB to hold their heads high.

“A season which had its moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed, but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. A big thank you to the coaches, management and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger,” tweeted Kohli along with pictures.

On the other hand, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who is currently the Orange Cap holder of IPL 2023, thanked the fans for the support and wished other teams luck for Playoffs.

“What a great 2 months of @iplt20 it’s been. Unfortunately the tournament has ended for us. Thank you everyone for the support and making it so special. Good luck to the last 4 teams. Now some home time,” wrote Du Plessis on instagram.

With the loss in their last league game, RCB finished the IPL 2023 at the sixth position with 14 points.

