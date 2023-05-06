Kohli-inspired RCB looking to carry winning momentum against Delhi

While RCB are better placed than Delhi in the standings, the Faf du Plessis-led side can’t afford any slip ups as the IPL reaches its business end

RCB's Virat Kohli

Coming on the back of improbable wins, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will not want to leave anything to chance and put up a better batting display in a crucial IPL contest here on Saturday.

While RCB are better placed than Delhi in the standings, the Faf du Plessis-led side can’t afford any slip ups as the IPL reaches its business end.

Delhi, who have had a tournament to forget up till now, needed something to go their way and it did in the low-scoring thriller against table toppers Gujarat Titans.

Back in action after three weeks, pacer Khaleel Ahmed and veteran pacer Ishant Sharma got Delhi out of a hole and kept them alive in the competition.

After a win like that, the morale of any team would be on the higher side but Delhi will need to find a way to bat well against the star studded RCB.

Skipper David Warner was at pains to explain their batting troubles after the previous game. The performance of Indian batters remain a big concern but the effort of Aman Hakim Khan and Ripal Patel after a batting collapse offers hope to the struggling Delhi outfit.

Phil Salt at the top has either gone boom or bust in the four chances he has got so far while Warner has not got runs in his last three innings. The captain’s strike rate has also been a subject of debate but that can be attributed to the collective batting failure of the side.

In-form Axar Patel batted at six against Gujarat but there is a case for him to bat higher up the order. The team also expects a lot more from the experienced Manish Pandey.

Considering the game involves Virat Kohli, the stadium is expected to be packed to the rafters.

The RCB star had a lengthy net session on Thursday before he headed back into the pavillion named after him. Following an ugly spat with Gautam Gambhir after the win over LSG, Kohli will be fired up as ever to let his bat do the talking.

